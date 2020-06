Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo with incredible Gulf view is now available to rent. High quality furnishings throughout this condo, wood & tile floors and a 50 foot plus lanai for daily sunsets. Hurry this rare offering will not last long. Condo can be rented for $5,500 per month annually.