575 Serendipity DR

This Serendipity residence is all updated and adorable! Wood look tile flooring, stainless appliances, stone counters, white cabinetry, dual sinks in the master bath, stunning tile work in the large guest bath walk-in shower plus all new furnishings are some of the upgrades in this fresh, new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Serendipity is located near the south boundary of Pelican Bay which places it perfectly in the center of all that Naples has to offer. Within walking distance to Waterside Shops & restaurants, public beaches, Artis-Naples (formerly the Naples Philharmonic) for music and other cultural events. Serendipity features 2 beautiful clubhouses, one with a full kitchen and one summer kitchen, 2 pools & spas and ample guest parking for the family or occasional visitor. The Pelican Bay community has world-class resort style amenities. 1st floor convenience and a large screened-in lanai for appreciating the warm Florida lifestyle will entice you to fall in love with this outstanding, well-equipped condo!