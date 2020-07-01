All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

575 Serendipity DR

575 Serendipity Drive · (239) 325-3516
Location

575 Serendipity Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 575 · Avail. now

$6,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
This Serendipity residence is all updated and adorable! Wood look tile flooring, stainless appliances, stone counters, white cabinetry, dual sinks in the master bath, stunning tile work in the large guest bath walk-in shower plus all new furnishings are some of the upgrades in this fresh, new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Serendipity is located near the south boundary of Pelican Bay which places it perfectly in the center of all that Naples has to offer. Within walking distance to Waterside Shops & restaurants, public beaches, Artis-Naples (formerly the Naples Philharmonic) for music and other cultural events. Serendipity features 2 beautiful clubhouses, one with a full kitchen and one summer kitchen, 2 pools & spas and ample guest parking for the family or occasional visitor. The Pelican Bay community has world-class resort style amenities. 1st floor convenience and a large screened-in lanai for appreciating the warm Florida lifestyle will entice you to fall in love with this outstanding, well-equipped condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 Serendipity DR have any available units?
575 Serendipity DR has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 575 Serendipity DR have?
Some of 575 Serendipity DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 Serendipity DR currently offering any rent specials?
575 Serendipity DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 Serendipity DR pet-friendly?
No, 575 Serendipity DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 575 Serendipity DR offer parking?
Yes, 575 Serendipity DR offers parking.
Does 575 Serendipity DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 575 Serendipity DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 Serendipity DR have a pool?
Yes, 575 Serendipity DR has a pool.
Does 575 Serendipity DR have accessible units?
No, 575 Serendipity DR does not have accessible units.
Does 575 Serendipity DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 Serendipity DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 Serendipity DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 Serendipity DR does not have units with air conditioning.
