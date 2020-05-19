548 BAY VILLAS LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Luxurious, very private, light and contemporary pool home in walking distance to private Beach facilities, Waterside Shopping Mall, Naples Grande and the Philharmonic. This beautiful villa with skylights and cathedral ceilings is all done in very light soothing décor including leather dining chairs and new beautiful white marble flooring in the living room. The kitchen boasts Italian marble countertops and slate floors with top of the line appliances including a Nespresso Coffee Maker, wine cooler, bottom freezer refrigerator and microwave. Take a swim in the 6 ft. heated pool after a long day at the Pelican Bay Beaches, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, or walking and biking trails. For the tenants enjoyment is a large 55" screen 3D Samsung TV, Blue-Ray DVD, Netflix, High Speed Internet, All in One wireless printer, scanner/fax, Char-Broil Gourmet barbecue grill and a two car garage with two 2 bikes.