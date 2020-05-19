All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 AM

548 BAY VILLAS LN

548 Bay Villas Lane · (239) 353-2879
Location

548 Bay Villas Lane, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Luxurious, very private, light and contemporary pool home in walking distance to private Beach facilities, Waterside Shopping Mall, Naples Grande and the Philharmonic. This beautiful villa with skylights and cathedral ceilings is all done in very light soothing décor including leather dining chairs and new beautiful white marble flooring in the living room. The kitchen boasts Italian marble countertops and slate floors with top of the line appliances including a Nespresso Coffee Maker, wine cooler, bottom freezer refrigerator and microwave. Take a swim in the 6 ft. heated pool after a long day at the Pelican Bay Beaches, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, or walking and biking trails. For the tenants enjoyment is a large 55" screen 3D Samsung TV, Blue-Ray DVD, Netflix, High Speed Internet, All in One wireless printer, scanner/fax, Char-Broil Gourmet barbecue grill and a two car garage with two 2 bikes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 BAY VILLAS LN have any available units?
548 BAY VILLAS LN has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 548 BAY VILLAS LN have?
Some of 548 BAY VILLAS LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 BAY VILLAS LN currently offering any rent specials?
548 BAY VILLAS LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 BAY VILLAS LN pet-friendly?
No, 548 BAY VILLAS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 548 BAY VILLAS LN offer parking?
Yes, 548 BAY VILLAS LN does offer parking.
Does 548 BAY VILLAS LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 548 BAY VILLAS LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 BAY VILLAS LN have a pool?
Yes, 548 BAY VILLAS LN has a pool.
Does 548 BAY VILLAS LN have accessible units?
No, 548 BAY VILLAS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 548 BAY VILLAS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 548 BAY VILLAS LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 548 BAY VILLAS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 548 BAY VILLAS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
