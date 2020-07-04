400 Lambiance CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym media room

Completely remodeled garden view home in Pelican Bay. New cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, wood flooring, ceramic tile, remodeled bathrooms, new A/C and more! First floor level unit with screened lanai overlooking spectacular natural surroundings. Amenities include all of Pelican Bay's wonderful way of life.....exercise facility, bike trails, private beach club, restaurants, clubhouse with media room. This property has it all for the perfect Southwest Florida lifestyle. Off-Season tenants responsible for all utilities.