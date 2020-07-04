All apartments in Pelican Bay
400 Lambiance CIR
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:30 PM

400 Lambiance CIR

400 Lambiance Circle · (239) 353-2879
Location

400 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
media room
Completely remodeled garden view home in Pelican Bay. New cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, wood flooring, ceramic tile, remodeled bathrooms, new A/C and more! First floor level unit with screened lanai overlooking spectacular natural surroundings. Amenities include all of Pelican Bay's wonderful way of life.....exercise facility, bike trails, private beach club, restaurants, clubhouse with media room. This property has it all for the perfect Southwest Florida lifestyle. Off-Season tenants responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Lambiance CIR have any available units?
400 Lambiance CIR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Lambiance CIR have?
Some of 400 Lambiance CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Lambiance CIR currently offering any rent specials?
400 Lambiance CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Lambiance CIR pet-friendly?
No, 400 Lambiance CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 400 Lambiance CIR offer parking?
No, 400 Lambiance CIR does not offer parking.
Does 400 Lambiance CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Lambiance CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Lambiance CIR have a pool?
No, 400 Lambiance CIR does not have a pool.
Does 400 Lambiance CIR have accessible units?
No, 400 Lambiance CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Lambiance CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Lambiance CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Lambiance CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 400 Lambiance CIR has units with air conditioning.
