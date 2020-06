Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2020 3 MONTH LEASE IS 7500 X 3 PLUS 12% TAX AND FEES. ADD A 4TH MONTH OF APRIL FOR ONLY ADDITIONAL $6000 OR ADD EXTRA 2 WEEKS IN APRIL AT $4000. BRIGHT AND LIGHT LAKE VIEWS FROM SECOND FLOOR UNIT CLOSE TO POOL AND EASY WALK TO TRAM. CLOSE TO STATE OF ART FITNESS/LIFE CENTER. 3 BEDROOMS TWO BATHS AND EAT IN KITCHEN. ALL NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS ROOMS. SINGLE CAR GARAGE. ALL THE WONDERFUL AMENITIES OF PELICAN BAY WITH BEACHFRONT DINING. AVAILABLE AS SINGLE MONTHS ONLY SUMMER/FALL 2019 AND NOVEMBER OR DECEMBER 2019.