Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9705 Cypress Shadow Ave

9705 Cypress Shadow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9705 Cypress Shadow Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647
Pebble Creek Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5eaba190d5 ----
!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home in Pebble Creek golf community! The living room/dining room combo provides an open living space, while the split bedroom plan offers plenty of privacy. Kitchen is complete with ALL new black appliances, with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite boasts a large window for nature lighting and overlooking the pond across the street. Not only do you have fabulous dual sink vanity, but a walk-in shower, and lovely walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are split with the shared 2nd bathroom. Relax on your huge screened lanai in the privacy of your fenced in backyard. Great outdoor space for young children or pets! This community is full of amenities which including 2 playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court, sand volleyball court and community pool. Don\'t forget to enjoy the Pebble Creek golf course too! Washer & dryer included!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Sliding Glass Doors
Updated Bathrooms
Updated Kitchen
Walk?In Closets
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave have any available units?
9705 Cypress Shadow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave have?
Some of 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9705 Cypress Shadow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave offer parking?
No, 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave has a pool.
Does 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave have accessible units?
No, 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9705 Cypress Shadow Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
