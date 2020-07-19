9705 Cypress Shadow Ave

Amenities

!!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home in Pebble Creek golf community! The living room/dining room combo provides an open living space, while the split bedroom plan offers plenty of privacy. Kitchen is complete with ALL new black appliances, with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite boasts a large window for nature lighting and overlooking the pond across the street. Not only do you have fabulous dual sink vanity, but a walk-in shower, and lovely walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are split with the shared 2nd bathroom. Relax on your huge screened lanai in the privacy of your fenced in backyard. Great outdoor space for young children or pets! This community is full of amenities which including 2 playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court, sand volleyball court and community pool. Don\'t forget to enjoy the Pebble Creek golf course too! Washer & dryer included!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



