9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE

You will enjoy this well laid out and spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath pool home. Nice entry, formal living and dining. Family room with fireplace and pool view is open to the kitchen. Kitchen features tons of cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Split bedroom plan. Master suite has a large luxurious bath with garden tub, separate shower and MASSIVE walk in closet. Baths have been updated with beautiful tile work and granite counters. No carpet. Screened pool and spa is perfect for parties with a large open space under the screen for nice seating area and a built in bar/serving area. Public library, athletic park and lots of restaurants and shopping nearby. Truly special. Rent includes lawn & pool service. Available NOW.