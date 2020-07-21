All apartments in Pebble Creek
9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE

9412 Larkbunting Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9412 Larkbunting Drive, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
You will enjoy this well laid out and spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath pool home. Nice entry, formal living and dining. Family room with fireplace and pool view is open to the kitchen. Kitchen features tons of cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Split bedroom plan. Master suite has a large luxurious bath with garden tub, separate shower and MASSIVE walk in closet. Baths have been updated with beautiful tile work and granite counters. No carpet. Screened pool and spa is perfect for parties with a large open space under the screen for nice seating area and a built in bar/serving area. Public library, athletic park and lots of restaurants and shopping nearby. Truly special. Rent includes lawn & pool service. Available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE have any available units?
9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE have?
Some of 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9412 LARKBUNTING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
