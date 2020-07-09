Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage gym pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

20617 Whitebud CT Available 07/01/20 New Tamp Gated SFH 5/3/3 for $2,195 only with almost 3000 SF - Very nice SFH with 5 bedroom, plus a den , 3 full bath and 3 car garage in a gated community! It looks like a brand new house from inside and outside, new paint (Exterior and interior)! New Carpet ! Granite counter tops and SS appliances with brand new Fridge.



The house backs to conservation and a small pond, in Cul-de-sac, very private. It is only 4.5 miles off I-75 and less than 10 miles away from USF , Florida Hospital and other major employers in the East Tampa. Shopping, dining, coffee shops, banks and movie theater are all within 5 minutes of the community



Live Oak Preserve community has fabulous amenities: Resort style pool with water slides for kids, Tennis Courts and Gym which is open 9 AM to 11 PM. Community has 24/7 guards and gates can not be tailgated



(RLNE4027857)