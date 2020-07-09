All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 20617 Whitebud CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
20617 Whitebud CT
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

20617 Whitebud CT

20617 Whitebud Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20617 Whitebud Court, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
20617 Whitebud CT Available 07/01/20 New Tamp Gated SFH 5/3/3 for $2,195 only with almost 3000 SF - Very nice SFH with 5 bedroom, plus a den , 3 full bath and 3 car garage in a gated community! It looks like a brand new house from inside and outside, new paint (Exterior and interior)! New Carpet ! Granite counter tops and SS appliances with brand new Fridge.

The house backs to conservation and a small pond, in Cul-de-sac, very private. It is only 4.5 miles off I-75 and less than 10 miles away from USF , Florida Hospital and other major employers in the East Tampa. Shopping, dining, coffee shops, banks and movie theater are all within 5 minutes of the community

Live Oak Preserve community has fabulous amenities: Resort style pool with water slides for kids, Tennis Courts and Gym which is open 9 AM to 11 PM. Community has 24/7 guards and gates can not be tailgated

(RLNE4027857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20617 Whitebud CT have any available units?
20617 Whitebud CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20617 Whitebud CT have?
Some of 20617 Whitebud CT's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20617 Whitebud CT currently offering any rent specials?
20617 Whitebud CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20617 Whitebud CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 20617 Whitebud CT is pet friendly.
Does 20617 Whitebud CT offer parking?
Yes, 20617 Whitebud CT offers parking.
Does 20617 Whitebud CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20617 Whitebud CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20617 Whitebud CT have a pool?
Yes, 20617 Whitebud CT has a pool.
Does 20617 Whitebud CT have accessible units?
No, 20617 Whitebud CT does not have accessible units.
Does 20617 Whitebud CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 20617 Whitebud CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20617 Whitebud CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20617 Whitebud CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 BedroomsPebble Creek 2 Bedrooms
Pebble Creek Apartments with ParkingPebble Creek Apartments with Pool
Pebble Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL
Oldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg