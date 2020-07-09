Amenities
20617 Whitebud CT Available 07/01/20 New Tamp Gated SFH 5/3/3 for $2,195 only with almost 3000 SF - Very nice SFH with 5 bedroom, plus a den , 3 full bath and 3 car garage in a gated community! It looks like a brand new house from inside and outside, new paint (Exterior and interior)! New Carpet ! Granite counter tops and SS appliances with brand new Fridge.
The house backs to conservation and a small pond, in Cul-de-sac, very private. It is only 4.5 miles off I-75 and less than 10 miles away from USF , Florida Hospital and other major employers in the East Tampa. Shopping, dining, coffee shops, banks and movie theater are all within 5 minutes of the community
Live Oak Preserve community has fabulous amenities: Resort style pool with water slides for kids, Tennis Courts and Gym which is open 9 AM to 11 PM. Community has 24/7 guards and gates can not be tailgated
(RLNE4027857)