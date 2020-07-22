All apartments in Pebble Creek
20044 Oakflower Avenue
Last updated March 18 2020 at 10:39 PM

20044 Oakflower Avenue

20044 Oakflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20044 Oakflower Avenue, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1402181

Spectacular home featuring granite, vaulted ceilings, wired for surround sound, & fenced yard. 1 BR/BA down, 4 BR/3BA up. Live Oak is conveniently located & offers a 7900 square foot clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center, library, and water park-style swimming pool. Lawn service/Pest Service included and all appliances.
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Community pool,No cats,Dogs ok,Dogs ok up to 40 lbs
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20044 Oakflower Avenue have any available units?
20044 Oakflower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20044 Oakflower Avenue have?
Some of 20044 Oakflower Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20044 Oakflower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20044 Oakflower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20044 Oakflower Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20044 Oakflower Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20044 Oakflower Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20044 Oakflower Avenue offers parking.
Does 20044 Oakflower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20044 Oakflower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20044 Oakflower Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 20044 Oakflower Avenue has a pool.
Does 20044 Oakflower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20044 Oakflower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20044 Oakflower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20044 Oakflower Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20044 Oakflower Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20044 Oakflower Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
