20044 Oakflower Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1402181



Spectacular home featuring granite, vaulted ceilings, wired for surround sound, & fenced yard. 1 BR/BA down, 4 BR/3BA up. Live Oak is conveniently located & offers a 7900 square foot clubhouse with a state-of-the-art fitness center, library, and water park-style swimming pool. Lawn service/Pest Service included and all appliances.

|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Community pool,No cats,Dogs ok,Dogs ok up to 40 lbs

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.