Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

6703 SPARKLING WAY

6703 Sparling Way · No Longer Available
Location

6703 Sparling Way, Pasadena Hills, FL 33545
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
5 BEDROOM POTENTIAL with a POND VIEW- AVILABLE IMMEDIATELY! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floorplan features a great room, separate combination formal living and dining rooms, a private home office along with an upstairs bonus room or 4th bedroom. The great room features ceramic tile floors and vaulted ceilings and the formal areas and home office are highlighted with wood flooring. Overlooking the great room is a beautiful kitchen featuring wood cabinets and granite countertops, an island prep cabinet, stainless steel appliances, separate desk area along with a large breakfast bar and eat-in area seating. The downstairs master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet. The private master bath features a dual sink vanity, beach entry shower and garden tub. The two additional bedrooms are each roomy each with plenty of closet space. Th upstairs bonus room is an added benefit too, offering flexibility in being a 4th bedroom, playroom or separate TV room. Outdoors, the oversized patio offers a picturesque view of the serene pond. Other highlights include a 2-car garage, oversized patio, sprinkler system. Washer and dryer included. Unfortunately, no pets are allowed. The community center is just a few doors away, offering access to the swimming pool, basketball courts and playground areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6703 SPARKLING WAY have any available units?
6703 SPARKLING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6703 SPARKLING WAY have?
Some of 6703 SPARKLING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6703 SPARKLING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6703 SPARKLING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 SPARKLING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6703 SPARKLING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena Hills.
Does 6703 SPARKLING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6703 SPARKLING WAY offers parking.
Does 6703 SPARKLING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6703 SPARKLING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 SPARKLING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6703 SPARKLING WAY has a pool.
Does 6703 SPARKLING WAY have accessible units?
No, 6703 SPARKLING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6703 SPARKLING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6703 SPARKLING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6703 SPARKLING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6703 SPARKLING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
