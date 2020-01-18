6703 SPARKLING WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

5 BEDROOM POTENTIAL with a POND VIEW- AVILABLE IMMEDIATELY! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floorplan features a great room, separate combination formal living and dining rooms, a private home office along with an upstairs bonus room or 4th bedroom. The great room features ceramic tile floors and vaulted ceilings and the formal areas and home office are highlighted with wood flooring. Overlooking the great room is a beautiful kitchen featuring wood cabinets and granite countertops, an island prep cabinet, stainless steel appliances, separate desk area along with a large breakfast bar and eat-in area seating. The downstairs master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet. The private master bath features a dual sink vanity, beach entry shower and garden tub. The two additional bedrooms are each roomy each with plenty of closet space. Th upstairs bonus room is an added benefit too, offering flexibility in being a 4th bedroom, playroom or separate TV room. Outdoors, the oversized patio offers a picturesque view of the serene pond. Other highlights include a 2-car garage, oversized patio, sprinkler system. Washer and dryer included. Unfortunately, no pets are allowed. The community center is just a few doors away, offering access to the swimming pool, basketball courts and playground areas.