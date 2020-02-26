6609 Bayston Hill Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage new construction

4 Bedroom / 2 Bath New Construction Home - 4 bedrooms 2 baths 1540 sq ft, 2 car garage with opener, split plan, vaulted ceilings, wood floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms, spacious kitchen, granite counters, breakfast bar, home backs up to horse pasture.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3708261)