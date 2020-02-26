All apartments in Pasadena Hills
Pasadena Hills, FL
6609 Bayston Hill Place
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

6609 Bayston Hill Place

6609 Bayston Hill Place · No Longer Available
Location

6609 Bayston Hill Place, Pasadena Hills, FL 33541
Chapel Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
new construction
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath New Construction Home - 4 bedrooms 2 baths 1540 sq ft, 2 car garage with opener, split plan, vaulted ceilings, wood floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms, spacious kitchen, granite counters, breakfast bar, home backs up to horse pasture.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3708261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 Bayston Hill Place have any available units?
6609 Bayston Hill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena Hills, FL.
What amenities does 6609 Bayston Hill Place have?
Some of 6609 Bayston Hill Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 Bayston Hill Place currently offering any rent specials?
6609 Bayston Hill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 Bayston Hill Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6609 Bayston Hill Place is pet friendly.
Does 6609 Bayston Hill Place offer parking?
Yes, 6609 Bayston Hill Place offers parking.
Does 6609 Bayston Hill Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 Bayston Hill Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 Bayston Hill Place have a pool?
No, 6609 Bayston Hill Place does not have a pool.
Does 6609 Bayston Hill Place have accessible units?
No, 6609 Bayston Hill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 Bayston Hill Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 Bayston Hill Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 Bayston Hill Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6609 Bayston Hill Place has units with air conditioning.
