Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

144 Apartments for rent in Palmetto, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palmetto renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1701 EDGEWATER LANE
1701 Edgewater Lane, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1547 sqft
TASTEFULLY DECORATED TURN KEY FURNISHED VILLA IN TERRA CEIA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. PEACEFUL SETTING AND NEAR COMMUNITY POOL. LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEW FROM THE SPACIOUS LANAI.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1936 sqft
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1010 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Be the First to rent a Brand-New beautifully fully furnished Luxury 2/2 Condo in Beautiful Tidewater Preserve***4th Floor unit with breathtaking views of the Manatee River. Smart Home Technology.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Downtown Bradenton
1 Unit Available
808 3RD AVENUE W
808 3rd Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RIVER DANCE. ANNUAL TURNKEY FURNISHED (TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC). SEASONAL NOV. - APRIL $3,500 MO. + 12% RESORT TAX (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED). Luxurious 2 BR/2BA 8th. Floor Condo in the award winning River Dance bldg. (2016 Fla.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
920 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
920 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1176 sqft
Lennar New Construction. Tidewater Preserve. Professionally Decorated. AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON. Gated Waterfront Community located in Bradenton. Community has water access to the Manatee River and a boat ramp.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Braden River East
79 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Bradenton
12 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$951
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Bay Shore Gardens
24 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Samoset
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
City Guide for Palmetto, FL

Palmetto's history hearkens back to the mid-1800s, when the Manatee River drew settlers who used its Gulf access to ship commodities into and out of the region. One of the region's early inhabitants, a man named Samuel Sparks Lamb, arrived in 1868 and decided that the burgeoning community needed a name -- and not just any name but one that paid tribute to his home state of South Carolina. Thus, Palmetto, Florida (named after "The Palmetto State"), was born.

On the shores of the Manatee River, near where it flows into the Gulf of Mexico, sits the city of Palmetto, Florida. It's a typical seaside community, with eye-catching views of sun-dappled water and gently swaying palm trees. Not far away are the larger cities of Sarasota and Tampa, which infuse the area with their own doses of sun, sand, and surf. Though Palmetto's gorgeous setting has rightfully earned it a reputation as a resort-worthy escape, the city also offers several amenities that make it a comfortable, livable place for the 12,606 residents who call it home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Palmetto, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palmetto renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

