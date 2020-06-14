144 Apartments for rent in Palmetto, FL with gym
Palmetto's history hearkens back to the mid-1800s, when the Manatee River drew settlers who used its Gulf access to ship commodities into and out of the region. One of the region's early inhabitants, a man named Samuel Sparks Lamb, arrived in 1868 and decided that the burgeoning community needed a name -- and not just any name but one that paid tribute to his home state of South Carolina. Thus, Palmetto, Florida (named after "The Palmetto State"), was born.
On the shores of the Manatee River, near where it flows into the Gulf of Mexico, sits the city of Palmetto, Florida. It's a typical seaside community, with eye-catching views of sun-dappled water and gently swaying palm trees. Not far away are the larger cities of Sarasota and Tampa, which infuse the area with their own doses of sun, sand, and surf. Though Palmetto's gorgeous setting has rightfully earned it a reputation as a resort-worthy escape, the city also offers several amenities that make it a comfortable, livable place for the 12,606 residents who call it home. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palmetto renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.