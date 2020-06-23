All apartments in Palm Valley
Palm Valley, FL
706 TOURNAMENT RD
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

706 TOURNAMENT RD

706 Tournament Rd · No Longer Available
Location

706 Tournament Rd, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
UPDATED KITCHEN! This three bedroom, two bath townhome with one car garage is in the gated community of Fairfield in the heart of PVB. Stairs to the main living areas, but direct access from the garage. Eat in kitchen and living/dining plan. Fireplace. The spacious split one floor plan offers a Master bedroom with an ensuite private bath featuring a large tub and separate shower. The kitchen offers an eat-in space and opens to the living area. Wood burning fireplace in living rm. Sit outside on the screened-in porch overlooking the beautiful community lake. Pool and Club amenities. Right in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach, walk to Starbucks! See 3D Walk through floor plan on virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 TOURNAMENT RD have any available units?
706 TOURNAMENT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 706 TOURNAMENT RD have?
Some of 706 TOURNAMENT RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 TOURNAMENT RD currently offering any rent specials?
706 TOURNAMENT RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 TOURNAMENT RD pet-friendly?
No, 706 TOURNAMENT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 706 TOURNAMENT RD offer parking?
Yes, 706 TOURNAMENT RD does offer parking.
Does 706 TOURNAMENT RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 TOURNAMENT RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 TOURNAMENT RD have a pool?
Yes, 706 TOURNAMENT RD has a pool.
Does 706 TOURNAMENT RD have accessible units?
No, 706 TOURNAMENT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 706 TOURNAMENT RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 TOURNAMENT RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 TOURNAMENT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 TOURNAMENT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
