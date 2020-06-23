706 TOURNAMENT RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

UPDATED KITCHEN! This three bedroom, two bath townhome with one car garage is in the gated community of Fairfield in the heart of PVB. Stairs to the main living areas, but direct access from the garage. Eat in kitchen and living/dining plan. Fireplace. The spacious split one floor plan offers a Master bedroom with an ensuite private bath featuring a large tub and separate shower. The kitchen offers an eat-in space and opens to the living area. Wood burning fireplace in living rm. Sit outside on the screened-in porch overlooking the beautiful community lake. Pool and Club amenities. Right in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach, walk to Starbucks! See 3D Walk through floor plan on virtual tour.