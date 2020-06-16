All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 38 Turtleback Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
38 Turtleback Trl
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

38 Turtleback Trl

38 Turtleback Trail · (904) 802-0602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage. Inside you will find a two story foyer and great room, eat-in kitchen, downstairs master bedroom suite and powder room. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a full bath. A screened porch off the Great room overlooks a landscaped area and preserve. The fireplace is for decoration only, cannot be used. HOA rules apply to tenant(s). Owner will manage property after move-in. Lawn maintenance included. Tenant allowed access to Turtleback Crossing community pool. Security system not included. Application fee is $60 for anyone 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application process and qualifications, Turtleback Crossing rules and a sample lease will be provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Turtleback Trl have any available units?
38 Turtleback Trl has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Turtleback Trl have?
Some of 38 Turtleback Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Turtleback Trl currently offering any rent specials?
38 Turtleback Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Turtleback Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Turtleback Trl is pet friendly.
Does 38 Turtleback Trl offer parking?
Yes, 38 Turtleback Trl does offer parking.
Does 38 Turtleback Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Turtleback Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Turtleback Trl have a pool?
Yes, 38 Turtleback Trl has a pool.
Does 38 Turtleback Trl have accessible units?
No, 38 Turtleback Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Turtleback Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Turtleback Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Turtleback Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Turtleback Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 38 Turtleback Trl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity