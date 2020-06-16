38 Turtleback Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage. Inside you will find a two story foyer and great room, eat-in kitchen, downstairs master bedroom suite and powder room. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a full bath. A screened porch off the Great room overlooks a landscaped area and preserve. The fireplace is for decoration only, cannot be used. HOA rules apply to tenant(s). Owner will manage property after move-in. Lawn maintenance included. Tenant allowed access to Turtleback Crossing community pool. Security system not included. Application fee is $60 for anyone 18 & older. Processing fee $100. Application process and qualifications, Turtleback Crossing rules and a sample lease will be provided.