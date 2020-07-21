All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 212 SEAMIST CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
212 SEAMIST CT
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

212 SEAMIST CT

212 Seamist Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

212 Seamist Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Live a short walk to the beach in one of the best school districts in the entire state of Florida! This beautifully maintained single family home in desirable Ponte Vedra Beach is available for rent now. This home has a split floor-plan. The large master with en suite remodeled master bath has tray windows that overlook a lovely landscaped back yard area, 2 guest bedrooms share a full bath and the 4th ''offset'' bedroom can serve as mother-in-law room/office or area/flex room. Formal living and dining rooms at entry lead into an open kitchen that over looks a spacious family room and glass-enclosed Florida room. The large fully fenced back yard has a beautiful slate patio, pergola and ample green space - there is plenty of room to entertain all ages. Lawn care included, washer &

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 SEAMIST CT have any available units?
212 SEAMIST CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 212 SEAMIST CT have?
Some of 212 SEAMIST CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 SEAMIST CT currently offering any rent specials?
212 SEAMIST CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 SEAMIST CT pet-friendly?
No, 212 SEAMIST CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 212 SEAMIST CT offer parking?
No, 212 SEAMIST CT does not offer parking.
Does 212 SEAMIST CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 SEAMIST CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 SEAMIST CT have a pool?
Yes, 212 SEAMIST CT has a pool.
Does 212 SEAMIST CT have accessible units?
No, 212 SEAMIST CT does not have accessible units.
Does 212 SEAMIST CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 SEAMIST CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 SEAMIST CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 SEAMIST CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPalm Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Palm Valley Apartments with ParkingPalm Valley Apartments with Pools
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GASt. Augustine Shores, FL
Flagler Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville