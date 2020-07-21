212 SEAMIST CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Live a short walk to the beach in one of the best school districts in the entire state of Florida! This beautifully maintained single family home in desirable Ponte Vedra Beach is available for rent now. This home has a split floor-plan. The large master with en suite remodeled master bath has tray windows that overlook a lovely landscaped back yard area, 2 guest bedrooms share a full bath and the 4th ''offset'' bedroom can serve as mother-in-law room/office or area/flex room. Formal living and dining rooms at entry lead into an open kitchen that over looks a spacious family room and glass-enclosed Florida room. The large fully fenced back yard has a beautiful slate patio, pergola and ample green space - there is plenty of room to entertain all ages. Lawn care included, washer &