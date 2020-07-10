211 COLIMA CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool

Gated living in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Living Room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Reverse Osmosis drinking water in kitchen. Third floor view of tree-lined courtyard from screened balcony. Condo has been freshly painted and new plumbing and electrical fixtures added. New Carpets, AC and Washer/Dryer. Master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom with double sinks. Second bedroom with double closet. Unit includes TWO large storage units and one assigned parking spot. Complex features mature trees, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse with on-site gym. Conveniently located off A1A near restaurants and shopping and the beach.