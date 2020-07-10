All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:57 PM

211 COLIMA CT

211 Colima Court · No Longer Available
Location

211 Colima Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
Gated living in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Living Room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Reverse Osmosis drinking water in kitchen. Third floor view of tree-lined courtyard from screened balcony. Condo has been freshly painted and new plumbing and electrical fixtures added. New Carpets, AC and Washer/Dryer. Master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom with double sinks. Second bedroom with double closet. Unit includes TWO large storage units and one assigned parking spot. Complex features mature trees, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse with on-site gym. Conveniently located off A1A near restaurants and shopping and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 COLIMA CT have any available units?
211 COLIMA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 211 COLIMA CT have?
Some of 211 COLIMA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 COLIMA CT currently offering any rent specials?
211 COLIMA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 COLIMA CT pet-friendly?
No, 211 COLIMA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 211 COLIMA CT offer parking?
Yes, 211 COLIMA CT offers parking.
Does 211 COLIMA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 COLIMA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 COLIMA CT have a pool?
Yes, 211 COLIMA CT has a pool.
Does 211 COLIMA CT have accessible units?
No, 211 COLIMA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 211 COLIMA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 COLIMA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 COLIMA CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 COLIMA CT has units with air conditioning.
