AVAILABLE AND MOVE IN READY! This 3/2 Pool home is in highly sought after Solano Woods. Walk to pool, shopping, restaurants, library and a short walk/bike ride to beautiful Ponte Vedra Beach! A+++ school districts too! Open floor plan with fenced in yard, in ground pool, 2 car garage. Master bedroom and bath is upstairs. Tile thruout the main living area. Available June 1.