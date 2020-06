Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom patio home with a 1 car attached garage located in desirable Ponte Vedra Beach in The Islands! Updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and new appliances! This lovely property also has new flooring and updated bathrooms! Landlord may consider small pet wit fee. Tenant responsible for all lawn care and irrigation.