120 CUELLO CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th. Open floor plan offers solid wood floors throughout the main living areas and wrought iron stair-case railing. This property features a private elevator, 2 car garage and more! The formal living room has a gorgeous fireplace and 2nd story patio accessibility. Kitchen comes fully equipped with a walk in pantry, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas range and tons of cabinet space. Spacious master en suite with counter-to-ceiling vanity mirror, garden tub and stand up tile shower. This is a must see!