Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:46 PM

108 BELVEDERE PL

108 Belvedere Place · (904) 273-0125
Location

108 Belvedere Place, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3230 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*Avail 7/1*Gated neighborhood in N Ponte Vedra Beach & walking distance to the ocean! Backs to serene woods. Dazzling slate entry,oversized 15x17 living Rm &sep Dining Rm with 71/4 crown molding&baseboards usually found in million dollar homes! Gracious, stately design 5 bed 3 ba+Bonus Room. High end finishes:10'-13'ceilings down, rounded doorways, deep moldings, generous tile, granite & stainless steel Kitchen, saturnia floors,fireplace with built ins,huge Bonus/Game Room upstairs,puron 3-zoned AC & storage galore. 3 bedrooms on 1st floor&2 bedrooms & bonus upstairs. Close to top rated schools,beach,restaurants&stores in this beautiful home. Plus just minutes to JTB! More than enough rooms for everybody plus guests&ofc space. Marsh Landing around the corner for pool, fitness, tennis & golf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 BELVEDERE PL have any available units?
108 BELVEDERE PL has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 BELVEDERE PL have?
Some of 108 BELVEDERE PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 BELVEDERE PL currently offering any rent specials?
108 BELVEDERE PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 BELVEDERE PL pet-friendly?
No, 108 BELVEDERE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Valley.
Does 108 BELVEDERE PL offer parking?
Yes, 108 BELVEDERE PL does offer parking.
Does 108 BELVEDERE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 BELVEDERE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 BELVEDERE PL have a pool?
Yes, 108 BELVEDERE PL has a pool.
Does 108 BELVEDERE PL have accessible units?
No, 108 BELVEDERE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 108 BELVEDERE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 BELVEDERE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 BELVEDERE PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 BELVEDERE PL has units with air conditioning.
