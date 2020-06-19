108 BELVEDERE PL

Amenities

*Avail 7/1*Gated neighborhood in N Ponte Vedra Beach & walking distance to the ocean! Backs to serene woods. Dazzling slate entry,oversized 15x17 living Rm &sep Dining Rm with 71/4 crown molding&baseboards usually found in million dollar homes! Gracious, stately design 5 bed 3 ba+Bonus Room. High end finishes:10'-13'ceilings down, rounded doorways, deep moldings, generous tile, granite & stainless steel Kitchen, saturnia floors,fireplace with built ins,huge Bonus/Game Room upstairs,puron 3-zoned AC & storage galore. 3 bedrooms on 1st floor&2 bedrooms & bonus upstairs. Close to top rated schools,beach,restaurants&stores in this beautiful home. Plus just minutes to JTB! More than enough rooms for everybody plus guests&ofc space. Marsh Landing around the corner for pool, fitness, tennis & golf