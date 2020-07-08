105 Old Mill Court

Amenities

BEACH HOUSE - 4br/3 bath single family home with large backyard (Ponte Vedra Beach). Bike to Micklers beach. Former model located on quiet cul-de-sac in terrific PVB neighborhood - walkable to great SJC public schools and the YMCA. Kitchen open to large family room with fireplace and wet bar. Kitchen features granite tops and stainless appliances. Master bedroom comes with two walk-in closets and nice Jacuzzi! Large screen porch overlooks private yard and wooded preserve. Facilities included community children’s playground, basketball court and heated pool. Home is located at the luxurious part of Ponte Vedra Beach and is only minutes to shopping and beach.



Available Furnished or Unfurnished!!

Furnished $3600 per month.