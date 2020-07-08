All apartments in Palm Valley
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:06 AM

105 Old Mill Court

105 Old Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

105 Old Mill Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
BEACH HOUSE - 4br/3 bath single family home with large backyard (Ponte Vedra Beach). Bike to Micklers beach. Former model located on quiet cul-de-sac in terrific PVB neighborhood - walkable to great SJC public schools and the YMCA. Kitchen open to large family room with fireplace and wet bar. Kitchen features granite tops and stainless appliances. Master bedroom comes with two walk-in closets and nice Jacuzzi! Large screen porch overlooks private yard and wooded preserve. Facilities included community children’s playground, basketball court and heated pool. Home is located at the luxurious part of Ponte Vedra Beach and is only minutes to shopping and beach.

Available Furnished or Unfurnished!!
Furnished $3600 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Old Mill Court have any available units?
105 Old Mill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 105 Old Mill Court have?
Some of 105 Old Mill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Old Mill Court currently offering any rent specials?
105 Old Mill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Old Mill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Old Mill Court is pet friendly.
Does 105 Old Mill Court offer parking?
Yes, 105 Old Mill Court offers parking.
Does 105 Old Mill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Old Mill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Old Mill Court have a pool?
Yes, 105 Old Mill Court has a pool.
Does 105 Old Mill Court have accessible units?
No, 105 Old Mill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Old Mill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Old Mill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Old Mill Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Old Mill Court has units with air conditioning.

