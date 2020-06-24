100 IRONWOOD DR

Amenities

Welcome to beach living! Well maintained 2/2 ready for new tenants to enjoy it!. Second floor unit. Spacious family room with fireplace. Good size kitchen with kitchenette area attached. Two full size bedrooms with 2 full baths. Washer and dryer included. Amenities galore: pool, hot tub,tennis, basketball, walking trails, playground, boat parking, Club House, and workout room. The unit has a large separate storage closet. Beach is 1 mile to walk and shops, restaurants, library, and medical facilities.