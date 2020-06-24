All apartments in Palm Valley
100 IRONWOOD DR

100 Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

100 Ironwood Drive, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to beach living! Well maintained 2/2 ready for new tenants to enjoy it!. Second floor unit. Spacious family room with fireplace. Good size kitchen with kitchenette area attached. Two full size bedrooms with 2 full baths. Washer and dryer included. Amenities galore: pool, hot tub,tennis, basketball, walking trails, playground, boat parking, Club House, and workout room. The unit has a large separate storage closet. Beach is 1 mile to walk and shops, restaurants, library, and medical facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

