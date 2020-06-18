All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

9034 Aspen Hollow Drive

9034 Aspen Hollow Road · (813) 335-7097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9034 Aspen Hollow Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive · Avail. Jul 16

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home, Lawn service Included - Available for July 15th, 2020 move in. This beautiful like new 3 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage home is stunning! Featuring beautiful wood flooring throughout living room, nice ceramic tile in kitchen, and carpet in bedrooms. This home is maintenance free, garbage, and lawn care included! Easy access to major highways and shopping centers. Home is in a great location near community pool and park! Hurry this one wont last long! Call Kim Tarpley with Remax South Shore @ 813-335-7097 today to view this beautiful home!

(RLNE5852220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive have any available units?
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive have?
Some of 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9034 Aspen Hollow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive does offer parking.
Does 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9034 Aspen Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
