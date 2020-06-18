Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

9034 Aspen Hollow Drive Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home, Lawn service Included - Available for July 15th, 2020 move in. This beautiful like new 3 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage home is stunning! Featuring beautiful wood flooring throughout living room, nice ceramic tile in kitchen, and carpet in bedrooms. This home is maintenance free, garbage, and lawn care included! Easy access to major highways and shopping centers. Home is in a great location near community pool and park! Hurry this one wont last long! Call Kim Tarpley with Remax South Shore @ 813-335-7097 today to view this beautiful home!



(RLNE5852220)