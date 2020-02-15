9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE

Amenities
Your search is over! With 3 Bedrooms, Den/Office space, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car rear load garage, this home has everything you need. This home is located on a Conservation Lot in a Quiet, well maintained, GATED Community with Beautiful landscaping. The interior boasts of Tile, HARD WOOD flooring, and GRANITE counter tops ...WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED...Barcode Decal for Gate Access... The location is perfect for a short commute under 30 minutes to Mac Dill AFB...5 minutes to Brandon. Live here and be convenient to shopping, movies, attractions, and a New Charter School just minutes away. Amenities include Playgrounds, Nature Trails, and Resort Style Pools with recently added Splash Pad for toddlers!!