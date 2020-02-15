9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Your search is over! With 3 Bedrooms, Den/Office space, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car rear load garage, this home has everything you need. This home is located on a Conservation Lot in a Quiet, well maintained, GATED Community with Beautiful landscaping. The interior boasts of Tile, HARD WOOD flooring, and GRANITE counter tops ...WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED...Barcode Decal for Gate Access... The location is perfect for a short commute under 30 minutes to Mac Dill AFB...5 minutes to Brandon. Live here and be convenient to shopping, movies, attractions, and a New Charter School just minutes away. Amenities include Playgrounds, Nature Trails, and Resort Style Pools with recently added Splash Pad for toddlers!!