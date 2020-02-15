All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE

9012 Aspen Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

9012 Aspen Hollow Road, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Your search is over! With 3 Bedrooms, Den/Office space, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car rear load garage, this home has everything you need. This home is located on a Conservation Lot in a Quiet, well maintained, GATED Community with Beautiful landscaping. The interior boasts of Tile, HARD WOOD flooring, and GRANITE counter tops ...WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED...Barcode Decal for Gate Access... The location is perfect for a short commute under 30 minutes to Mac Dill AFB...5 minutes to Brandon. Live here and be convenient to shopping, movies, attractions, and a New Charter School just minutes away. Amenities include Playgrounds, Nature Trails, and Resort Style Pools with recently added Splash Pad for toddlers!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE have any available units?
9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE have?
Some of 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE offers parking.
Does 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE has a pool.
Does 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9012 ASPEN HOLLOW PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

