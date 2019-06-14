All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:46 AM

7655 Ginger Lily Ct.

7655 Ginger Lily Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7655 Ginger Lily Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e6b45c043 ---- Brand new Beautiful two story home has 2 spacious master bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft upstairs, a lanai and a one car garage with all appliances. Located on the very doorstep of Tampa with nearby beaches, the community is virtually around the corner from Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and I-75. Community Pool/fitness center, park and more! Amenities enhance the community\'s outstanding proximity to excellent recreation, entertainment, dining, and shopping. To schedule a showing a self guided tour of the home please register by following the link below (you may need to copy and paste) https://showmojo.com/l/8e6b45c043 If you have difficulties locating address on GPS enter the sales office address 4223 Globe Thistle Dr, Tampa, FL 33619 and make a left when entering the community MAY RENT FREE!!! If you have any questions please call 813-693-2479 Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. have any available units?
7655 Ginger Lily Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
Is 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7655 Ginger Lily Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. offers parking.
Does 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. has a pool.
Does 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. have accessible units?
No, 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7655 Ginger Lily Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
