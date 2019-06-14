7655 Ginger Lily Ct.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e6b45c043 ---- Brand new Beautiful two story home has 2 spacious master bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a loft upstairs, a lanai and a one car garage with all appliances. Located on the very doorstep of Tampa with nearby beaches, the community is virtually around the corner from Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and I-75. Community Pool/fitness center, park and more! Amenities enhance the community\'s outstanding proximity to excellent recreation, entertainment, dining, and shopping. To schedule a showing a self guided tour of the home please register by following the link below (you may need to copy and paste) https://showmojo.com/l/8e6b45c043 If you have difficulties locating address on GPS enter the sales office address 4223 Globe Thistle Dr, Tampa, FL 33619 and make a left when entering the community MAY RENT FREE!!! If you have any questions please call 813-693-2479 Community Pool