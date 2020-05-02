All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT
7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT

7407 Rosy Periwinkle Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7407 Rosy Periwinkle Ct, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
The Boston floor plan is a spacious 2,215 square foot new home with five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. This floor plan a grand Sunday night dinner for the family. The dining room opens into an enormous family room, for everyone to enjoy friends and family between meals. The second floor contains the master suite with a double vanity and water closet for convenience. You'll love having extra room with this floor plan with four additional bedrooms, a full-sized bathroom and loft, and perfect place for an office space or to just kick back and watch a movie. Touchstone offers a new opportunity for homebuyers who want a new community filled with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants and other retail establishments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community park. Interior photos disclosed are different from the actual model being built

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have any available units?
7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have?
Some of 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT offers parking.
Does 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT has a pool.
Does 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7407 ROSY PERIWINKLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

