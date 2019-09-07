7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Two Story Dream Home, Must See! Won't last long!! - COMING SOON!
Community with amazing features such as a community pool, fitness center, and Clubhouse!
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath with a spacious kitchen, plenty of cabinets and a large pantry.
Huge great and dining room with half bathroom and separate laundryroom on the first floor.
Located upstairs is the master suite featuring 2 closets, a spa bathroom with a oversize garden tub and walk in shower, 3 additional bedrooms and a 2nd upstairs full bath.
Close to the gorgeous beaches of Tampa and around the corner from the Selmon expressway and I-75.
Tons of dining and shopping nearby.
For inquiries on property please email Christy@rentworkspm.com or call (813)693-2479
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4737373)