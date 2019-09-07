All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue

7406 Cactus Dahlia Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7406 Cactus Dahlia Ave, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Two Story Dream Home, Must See! Won't last long!! - COMING SOON!

Community with amazing features such as a community pool, fitness center, and Clubhouse!

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath with a spacious kitchen, plenty of cabinets and a large pantry.
Huge great and dining room with half bathroom and separate laundryroom on the first floor.
Located upstairs is the master suite featuring 2 closets, a spa bathroom with a oversize garden tub and walk in shower, 3 additional bedrooms and a 2nd upstairs full bath.
Close to the gorgeous beaches of Tampa and around the corner from the Selmon expressway and I-75.
Tons of dining and shopping nearby.

For inquiries on property please email Christy@rentworkspm.com or call (813)693-2479

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4737373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue have any available units?
7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue have?
Some of 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue offer parking?
No, 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue has a pool.
Does 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa