7406 Cactus Dahlia Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool hot tub

Beautiful Two Story Dream Home, Must See! Won't last long!! - COMING SOON!



Community with amazing features such as a community pool, fitness center, and Clubhouse!



Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath with a spacious kitchen, plenty of cabinets and a large pantry.

Huge great and dining room with half bathroom and separate laundryroom on the first floor.

Located upstairs is the master suite featuring 2 closets, a spa bathroom with a oversize garden tub and walk in shower, 3 additional bedrooms and a 2nd upstairs full bath.

Close to the gorgeous beaches of Tampa and around the corner from the Selmon expressway and I-75.

Tons of dining and shopping nearby.



For inquiries on property please email Christy@rentworkspm.com or call (813)693-2479



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4737373)