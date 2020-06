Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This beautiful 3 bedroom, two and a half bath is waiting on you!! Complete with pool and boat dock on Balm River that runs out to the Bay. If you desire to be on the water with a pool, a fabulous kitchen with gas stove and gas fire place, then this is the house for you. Master bedroom with two large walk in closets. Lots of Double French doors and balcony. The pool and sprinkler run off the well water so cost effective. Close to shopping, restaurants and much more.