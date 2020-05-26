All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:06 AM

4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT

4976 Whire Sanderling Court · No Longer Available
Location

4976 Whire Sanderling Court, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
MUST SEE Beautiful recently renovated 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village. This home has fresh paint through-out and brand new carpet. Sized to accommodate large open gatherings or small intimate gathering. The kitchen has ceramic tile, all the appliances and a granite countertops. The kitchen overlooks the great room with new carpet and sliding glass doors opening to the patio with no backyard neighbors. Enjoy BBQs with friends for entertaining in style. A downstairs half bath adds convenience and large sliding doors to the patio bring the outside in. Upstairs, the master suite is separated from the homes second bedroom and has its own full bath with a large walk-in shower, granite countertops, and espresso modern cabinets. The second bedroom has a lot of natural light with its own full-size bath with updated cabinet and granite countertops. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs and comes with a washer and dryer included. The Magnolia Park Community is a gated community located in the growing and highly sought-after Riverview area. Enjoy splashing around in one of the three private tropical pools and splash pads. With easy access to MacDill Air Force Base, I-75, and the Lee Roy Selmon Crosstown Expwy. Close to shopping, dining, and many fun places to visit, this townhome is one that you will want to see! It's immediately available!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 18 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have any available units?
4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have?
Some of 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers parking.
Does 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT has a pool.
Does 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have accessible units?
No, 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

