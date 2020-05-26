4976 WHITE SANDERLING COURT

Amenities

MUST SEE Beautiful recently renovated 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhome in the gated community of Magnolia Park/Harvest Creek Village. This home has fresh paint through-out and brand new carpet. Sized to accommodate large open gatherings or small intimate gathering. The kitchen has ceramic tile, all the appliances and a granite countertops. The kitchen overlooks the great room with new carpet and sliding glass doors opening to the patio with no backyard neighbors. Enjoy BBQs with friends for entertaining in style. A downstairs half bath adds convenience and large sliding doors to the patio bring the outside in. Upstairs, the master suite is separated from the homes second bedroom and has its own full bath with a large walk-in shower, granite countertops, and espresso modern cabinets. The second bedroom has a lot of natural light with its own full-size bath with updated cabinet and granite countertops. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs and comes with a washer and dryer included. The Magnolia Park Community is a gated community located in the growing and highly sought-after Riverview area. Enjoy splashing around in one of the three private tropical pools and splash pads. With easy access to MacDill Air Force Base, I-75, and the Lee Roy Selmon Crosstown Expwy. Close to shopping, dining, and many fun places to visit, this townhome is one that you will want to see! It's immediately available!!