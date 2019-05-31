All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4736 CHATTERTON WAY
4736 CHATTERTON WAY

4736 Chatterton Way · No Longer Available
Location

4736 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Well-Maintained 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome has tile flooring on the first floor and granite counter tops in the kitchen, walk in-pantry. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bathroom with dual sinks and big shower. Hardwood flooring from stairs to second floor. Amazing community has lots to offer: 3 pools, waterpark, walking trail and playgrounds.Easy access to I-75, Crosstown Expressway, restaurants, Downtown Tampa and much more. Rent includes: water, trash, exterior maintanence, sewer, community pool and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 CHATTERTON WAY have any available units?
4736 CHATTERTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4736 CHATTERTON WAY have?
Some of 4736 CHATTERTON WAY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4736 CHATTERTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4736 CHATTERTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 CHATTERTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4736 CHATTERTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4736 CHATTERTON WAY offer parking?
No, 4736 CHATTERTON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 4736 CHATTERTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4736 CHATTERTON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 CHATTERTON WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4736 CHATTERTON WAY has a pool.
Does 4736 CHATTERTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 4736 CHATTERTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 CHATTERTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4736 CHATTERTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4736 CHATTERTON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4736 CHATTERTON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
