4736 CHATTERTON WAY

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool playground

Well-Maintained 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome has tile flooring on the first floor and granite counter tops in the kitchen, walk in-pantry. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bathroom with dual sinks and big shower. Hardwood flooring from stairs to second floor. Amazing community has lots to offer: 3 pools, waterpark, walking trail and playgrounds.Easy access to I-75, Crosstown Expressway, restaurants, Downtown Tampa and much more. Rent includes: water, trash, exterior maintanence, sewer, community pool and park.