4713 Chatterton Way

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse at 1249 square feet in the gated community of Magnolia Park. Featuring front balcony, wood flooring in living room, ceramic tile flooring in wet area. Eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, walk in closet pantry and a breakfast bar. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms and laundry room with stack-able washer and dryer. Master suite has walk in closet, dual sink, granite counter tops, and garden tub. Water, sewer & trash included in rent. The community offers pool, playground and a dog Park. Convenient location close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Located by Brandon town center with easy access to the Crosstown Expressway, I-75 and I-4. Corner unit with assigned parking, move in ready and available now! ONE SMALL PET ALLOWED UNDER 35 LBS WITH A $250 ON REFUNDABLE PET FE, $100 PET APPLICATION FEE & $25 A MONTH PET RENT. HOA REQUIRES A $250 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT TO BE PAID TO THE HOA PRIOR TO TENANT MOVE IN.