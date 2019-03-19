All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
4713 Chatterton Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4713 Chatterton Way

4713 Chatterton Way
Location

4713 Chatterton Way, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse at 1249 square feet in the gated community of Magnolia Park. Featuring front balcony, wood flooring in living room, ceramic tile flooring in wet area. Eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops, walk in closet pantry and a breakfast bar. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms and laundry room with stack-able washer and dryer. Master suite has walk in closet, dual sink, granite counter tops, and garden tub. Water, sewer & trash included in rent. The community offers pool, playground and a dog Park. Convenient location close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. Located by Brandon town center with easy access to the Crosstown Expressway, I-75 and I-4. Corner unit with assigned parking, move in ready and available now! ONE SMALL PET ALLOWED UNDER 35 LBS WITH A $250 ON REFUNDABLE PET FE, $100 PET APPLICATION FEE & $25 A MONTH PET RENT. HOA REQUIRES A $250 REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT TO BE PAID TO THE HOA PRIOR TO TENANT MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 Chatterton Way have any available units?
4713 Chatterton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4713 Chatterton Way have?
Some of 4713 Chatterton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 Chatterton Way currently offering any rent specials?
4713 Chatterton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 Chatterton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4713 Chatterton Way is pet friendly.
Does 4713 Chatterton Way offer parking?
Yes, 4713 Chatterton Way does offer parking.
Does 4713 Chatterton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4713 Chatterton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 Chatterton Way have a pool?
Yes, 4713 Chatterton Way has a pool.
Does 4713 Chatterton Way have accessible units?
No, 4713 Chatterton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 Chatterton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4713 Chatterton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4713 Chatterton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4713 Chatterton Way has units with air conditioning.
