4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This two-story home will provide you with all of the space that you could want. Additionally, the well-manicured corner lot boasts more room than most communities in the area offer. Upon entering the home, you will immediately experience the open areas and the exceptionally high ceilings. This living room, kitchen, and breakfast nook combination is an ENTERTAINER'S DELIGHT. Not only are these areas open to one another, but the kitchen offers a breakfast bar that is shared with the living room. Upstairs you'll find a loft that overlooks the front entrance and an over sized master bedroom. Also, shared with the master bedroom is the master bathroom, which offers a standing shower, garden tub, a dual vanity, and a walk-in closet. Recessed lighting, gated community, privacy, and so much MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING NOW!!!