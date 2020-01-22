All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:58 AM

4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE

4517 Savannah Holly Place · No Longer Available
Location

4517 Savannah Holly Place, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This two-story home will provide you with all of the space that you could want. Additionally, the well-manicured corner lot boasts more room than most communities in the area offer. Upon entering the home, you will immediately experience the open areas and the exceptionally high ceilings. This living room, kitchen, and breakfast nook combination is an ENTERTAINER'S DELIGHT. Not only are these areas open to one another, but the kitchen offers a breakfast bar that is shared with the living room. Upstairs you'll find a loft that overlooks the front entrance and an over sized master bedroom. Also, shared with the master bedroom is the master bathroom, which offers a standing shower, garden tub, a dual vanity, and a walk-in closet. Recessed lighting, gated community, privacy, and so much MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE have any available units?
4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE have?
Some of 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE offers parking.
Does 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE have a pool?
No, 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4517 SAVANNAH HOLLY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
