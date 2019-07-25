4104 Cat Mint Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage new construction pet friendly

- Here is a great opportunity to rent this beautiful newly constructed home, that has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, 1593 sqft heated living space, and a covered patio for the outdoor relaxation. This home is fairly new, completed in March 2019 and it is located in Touchstone subdivision that has a resort style pool, splash pad, club house, play ground and park. Touchstones incredible location, on the very doorstep of Tampa and within a dozen miles of the beaches along the bay, just around the corner from Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and I-75 for easy access to Mac Dill AFB, Tampa Airport and less than 5 minutes drive to the Westfield Brandon Shopping Mall. Touchstones amenities enhance the communitys outstanding proximity to excellent recreation, entertainment, dining, and shopping. Call for a private showing before it is gone. Tenant is to pay $75 processing fee to Keller Williams Brandon at the time of move in along with other fees.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5036715)