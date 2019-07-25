All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

4104 Cat Mint Street

4104 Cat Mint St · No Longer Available
Palm River-Clair Mel
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

4104 Cat Mint St, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
pet friendly
- Here is a great opportunity to rent this beautiful newly constructed home, that has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, 1593 sqft heated living space, and a covered patio for the outdoor relaxation. This home is fairly new, completed in March 2019 and it is located in Touchstone subdivision that has a resort style pool, splash pad, club house, play ground and park. Touchstones incredible location, on the very doorstep of Tampa and within a dozen miles of the beaches along the bay, just around the corner from Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and I-75 for easy access to Mac Dill AFB, Tampa Airport and less than 5 minutes drive to the Westfield Brandon Shopping Mall. Touchstones amenities enhance the communitys outstanding proximity to excellent recreation, entertainment, dining, and shopping. Call for a private showing before it is gone. Tenant is to pay $75 processing fee to Keller Williams Brandon at the time of move in along with other fees.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5036715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Cat Mint Street have any available units?
4104 Cat Mint Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4104 Cat Mint Street have?
Some of 4104 Cat Mint Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Cat Mint Street currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Cat Mint Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Cat Mint Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 Cat Mint Street is pet friendly.
Does 4104 Cat Mint Street offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Cat Mint Street offers parking.
Does 4104 Cat Mint Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Cat Mint Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Cat Mint Street have a pool?
Yes, 4104 Cat Mint Street has a pool.
Does 4104 Cat Mint Street have accessible units?
No, 4104 Cat Mint Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Cat Mint Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Cat Mint Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Cat Mint Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Cat Mint Street does not have units with air conditioning.
