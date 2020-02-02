3713 CAT MINT STREET

Amenities

The Concord floorplan is a 2,580 square feet, six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage, you have plenty of space for the family and extra room to play. Your large and spacious kitchen makes it easy to whip up a meal for the entire family, equipped with a full-size pantry and plenty of prep and storage space. Enjoy and find time to relax in your new oversized living room. You’ll find a downstairs bedroom and bathroom for convenience and also serves as the perfect space for an office or guest bedroom, separate from the second-floor bedrooms. As you make your way upstairs, you'll find the master suite along with four additional bedrooms. The loft will be a favorite hangout for all. Touchstone offers a new opportunity for homebuyers who want a new community filled with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants and other retail establishments. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community park. Interior photos disclosed are different from the actual model being built