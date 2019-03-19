All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1137 S. 69th St

1137 South 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1137 South 69th Street, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful House Available For Rent - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath pool home with 2 car garage move-in ready. House is spacious with over 1,600 heated square footage. Property is located in just off of Palm River Rd and conveniently located near Brandon Square Mall and shopping center stores.

Move-in requirements - 1st month's rent and (1) month's security deposit to secure. $50 Application fee per adult.
Application also requires (2) references in order to submit.

Please contact 813-419-1876 to schedule showing.

(RLNE4645512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1137 S. 69th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
1137 S. 69th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 1137 S. 69th St is pet friendly.
Yes, 1137 S. 69th St offers parking.
No, 1137 S. 69th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 1137 S. 69th St has a pool.
No, 1137 S. 69th St does not have accessible units.
No, 1137 S. 69th St does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 1137 S. 69th St does not have units with air conditioning.
