Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:36 AM

9 Studio Apartments for rent in Palm Harbor, FL

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
36609 US 19 N
36609 US Route 19, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$1,599
987 sqft
36609 US Hwy 19 N Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Rental Incentives Available $1,599 + Sales Tax Lease - 1st, Last & Security Deposit Unit Available Now 987 Sq Ft Large Open Area (front) Large Back Office Area, Storage, etc.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Harbor

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 AM
1 Unit Available
1936 Abacus Rd
1936 Abacus Road, Holiday, FL
Studio
$6,900
15222 sqft
1936 Abacus Rd Holiday, FL 34690 Sale Price $799,000 Leasing Price $6,900.00 15,222 heated SQ/FT and over 4 Acres of land ZONED C1 & C2 Bring your imagination.
Results within 10 miles of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
19 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$616
377 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:34 PM
3 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:30 PM
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
6 Units Available
Town N County Park
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
300 sqft
Well-equipped 2-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, balcony, air conditioning, walk-in closets and laundry. The green and peaceful complex has a pool, gym, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
18 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1956 McMullen Rd Apt 1
1956 Mcmullen Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$750
280 sqft
Cute & Quaint Studio available in Largo!!! Full kitchen Tile floors throughout No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.

July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Harbor rents declined moderately over the past month

Palm Harbor rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Harbor stand at $1,071 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,333 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palm Harbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Harbor over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,587; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Palm Harbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Harbor, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Harbor is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Palm Harbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,333 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Palm Harbor fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Harbor than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

