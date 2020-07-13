Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

140 Apartments for rent in Osprey, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Osprey apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
116 Revolution Way
116 Revolution Way, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1244 sqft
You are just going to love this stunning, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the gated community of Bay Street! Located within walking distance to Sarasota's top-rated, and nationally recognized, Pine View School.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
4271 Expedition Way
4271 Expedition Way, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
Impressive Annual Unfurnished Condo with Community Pool - Annual Unfurnished with Water and Sewer included.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
181 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1244 sqft
LIKE NEW! GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, A SMALL DOG IS WELCOME WITH A PET FEE! Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Oaks
676 EAGLE WATCH LANE
676 Eagle Watch Lane, Osprey, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
5399 sqft
Classic elegance at The Oaks Club Side! This custom built 5400sf single story has been extensively renovated to include fresh interior paint throughout, new high-end hardwood floors and new bathrooms.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14041 BELLAGIO WAY
14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
228 EXPLORER DRIVE
228 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Available for November 2020 and on. Do you want to rent a beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
160 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1135 sqft
Tastefully furnished condo located in Osprey close to PIne View school available SEASONAL ONLY. All utilities are included in the rent price. Spacious "Heron" floor plan makes great use of space with two bedrooms, two baths, attached one car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
4226 FRONTIER LANE
4226 Frontier Lane, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Please check the 3D matter port tour, all the utilities are included in the rental amount. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST .

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
232 EXPLORER DRIVE
232 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Do you want to rent a BRAND NEW beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms. 2 baths , 1 car garage located on the second floor .

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE
293 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1568 sqft
AVAILABLE 2020 SEASONAL RENTAL! GATED, WATER VIEWS! WATERFRONT COMMUNITY IN OSPREY! 2 Bedroom 2 bath plus den. Den has French doors. Lots of light from this second floor end unit condo. Front door has disappearing screen for fresh Air.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Oaks
136 OSPREY POINT DR
136 Osprey Point Drive, Osprey, FL
7 Bedrooms
$50,000
8843 sqft
EXQUISITELY STUNNING "GEORGIAN ESTATE HOME" nestled on a BAY FRONT lot in one of Sarasota's premier gated communities. Sweeping double stairway entry opens to a breathtaking two-story grand salon. Meticulous, with custom renovations throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Osprey
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
21 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623
4160 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623 Available 09/01/20 Gated Community - Beautiful, bright second-floor unit in the gated Bella Villino community on Palmer Ranch. Tile floor in main area and brand new carpet in bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1663 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue #9103
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1707 Pelican Cove Rd
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8938 SILKWOOD COURT
8938 Silkwood Court, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1225 sqft
Nice Villa located in quiet community. No carpet, wood laminate and ceramic tile. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths and stainless steel appliances. Great location convenient to shopping, restaurants & beaches. No smoking allowed in Villa.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4142 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4142 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
759 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4130 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1069 sqft
Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4005 CASEY KEY ROAD
4005 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2544 sqft
WATERFRONT COTTAGE WITH GREAT VIEWS OF GULF OF MEXICO!!! Watch the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico from your living room or - more likely - from your front deck overlooking the pristine waters of the Gulf! This contemporary home was totally updated

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4148 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1831 BURGOS DRIVE
1831 Burgos Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1672 sqft
Enjoy an active, care-free lifestyle in the resort-style neighborhood of The Isles of Sarasota on Palmer Ranch. This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhome has been updated with vinyl floors in the living area and stairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Osprey, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Osprey apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

