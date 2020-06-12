/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
208 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Osprey, FL
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
232 Hidden Bay Dr
232 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2100 sqft
Annual Lease- Hidden Bay - Osprey/Sarasota, Fl - Property Id: 255333 3 Bed/3 Bath (3) third floor corner end unit condo in Hidden Bay,Osprey/Sarasota area.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Oaks
1 Unit Available
676 EAGLE WATCH LANE
676 Eagle Watch Lane, Osprey, FL
Classic elegance at The Oaks Club Side! This custom built 5400sf single story has been extensively renovated to include fresh interior paint throughout, new high-end hardwood floors and new bathrooms.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oaks
1 Unit Available
852 MACEWEN DRIVE
852 Macewen Dr, Osprey, FL
A fabulous rental in the exclusive gated Oaks community features a beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14041 BELLAGIO WAY
14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator.
Results within 1 mile of Osprey
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2560 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4170 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1280 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4005 CASEY KEY ROAD
4005 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2544 sqft
WATERFRONT COTTAGE WITH GREAT VIEWS OF GULF OF MEXICO!!! Watch the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico from your living room or - more likely - from your front deck overlooking the pristine waters of the Gulf! This contemporary home was totally updated
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1890 WHARF ROAD
1890 Wharf Road, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1908 sqft
Location, location, location. Close to the beach, shopping and still in pretty quiet area. Amazing remodeled single family, tastefully furnished home now ready for long term rent. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1851 Rita Street
1851 Rita Street, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1299 sqft
3/2 plus an office available for an annual lease. This home is in a great location- only 2 blocks from the water, endless shopping and dining options nearby. Large fenced in yard, pets permitted with owner approval.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9185 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9185 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1800 sqft
Luxury, Contemporary Water Front Retreat on Siesta Key with Private Dock. Fully furnished (available unfurnished as well) 3 bedroom/3 full bath and ready to move in.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1831 BURGOS DRIVE
1831 Burgos Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1672 sqft
Enjoy an active, care-free lifestyle in the resort-style neighborhood of The Isles of Sarasota on Palmer Ranch. This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath townhome has been updated with vinyl floors in the living area and stairs.
1 of 16
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
5353 MANCHINI STREET
5353 Manchini Street, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1918 sqft
Located in beautiful Esplanade in Palmer Ranch area. Completely turn-key furnished including alarm system, internet, TV and cable and all utilities with a cap.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1436 BURGOS DRIVE
1436 Burgos Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1672 sqft
AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. PALMER RANCH! Town-home in The Isles on Palmer Ranch. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, garage, inside laundry and corian counters. The lanai overlooks a lake full of wildlife to watch.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
324 MATISSE CIRCLE S
324 Matisse Circle South, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1567 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020....WONDERFUL HOME IN SORRENTO EAST! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO JETTY BEACH. SPARKLING CAGED SOLAR HEATED POOL WITH COVERED LANAI WITH TABLE AND CHAIRS FOR OUTDOOR DINING, LOUNGE CHAIRS FOR RELAXING.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1700 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1370 sqft
Located in beautiful Pelican Cove. Come and stay and watch the sunsets. Located minutes from Siesta Beach, voted #1 in USA. This condo is a ground floor end unit.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1701 BURGOS DRIVE
1701 Burgos Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1672 sqft
Spectacular town home in sought after Isles on Palmer Ranch, immaculate in every way, beautifully decorated and well equipped, three bedroom, two and a half baths, laundry room, and one car attached garage, flat screen TV in living room, sliding
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3434 CASEY KEY ROAD
3434 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2753 sqft
Fabulous Gulf to Bay property on beautiful Casey Key, one of the most unusual keys on the West Coast of Florida. Immaculately kept three bedroom home with a dock on the bayside of Casey Key. Cabana across the street overlooks the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE
5100 Jessie Harbor Drive, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2484 sqft
Residence at the coveted Blackburn Harbor condominiums waterfront community. This high end unit has expansive wrap around covered balcony for you to enjoy the endless water views and amazing sunsets. This residence offers under building garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3203 CASEY KEY ROAD
3203 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1467 sqft
Get away to the privacy of the Casey Key beach, and an unusual artist's retreat nestled right on the sand dunes. Master suite is on the second floor with views south down the beach and direct across the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2910 CASEY KEY ROAD
2910 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
Gorgeous home on the bayside of Casey Key, short walk to the private beach on pristine sands with views across the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled behind a wall and double gates, there is a circular driveway with garages hidden around the side of the house.
Results within 5 miles of Osprey
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
142 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
19 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7930 MOONSTONE DRIVE
7930 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
Great location ! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom town home has a screened balcony and private garage. Kitchen offers solid wood cabinets, stone counters and stainless steel appliances. Community offers a heated pool, playground and is a gated.
