Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

72 Apartments for rent in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL with garage

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
61 Rivocean Drive
61 Rivocean Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1166 sqft
VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful Ormond Beach! This property includes utilities, is just a short walk to the ocean, and is freshly furnished, with a garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
150 Longwood Drive
150 Longwood Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1579 sqft
Walk inside this wonderful house to find a nice size living room that leads to the renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, double over, stainless steal appliances, and cook top. Across from the kitchen is a wet bar..

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2260 John Anderson Drive
2260 John Anderson Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1897 sqft
Bring your BOAT! River-Front Home on the North End of John Anderson Drive. Spacious house with newer Boat dock and seawall directly on the Halifax River.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8 JUNIPER Drive
8 Juniper Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1570 sqft
Available October 1st, 2020 This VACATION RENTAL is just minutes away from Daytona Beach in peaceful Ormond by the Sea. Enjoy all the amenities of home with this great beachside property rental. Pet friendly!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ormond By The Sea
1 Unit Available
25 Hibiscus Drive
25 Hibiscus Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
The home is being marketed furnished. Just bring your cloths and toothbrush & sun screen. RENTED UNTIL 2/28/19

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
47 Sandra Drive
47 Sandra Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1432 sqft
LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL ORMOND BY THE SEA,DIRECT BEACH ACCESS STREET JUST STEPS TO THE OCEAN,DINING SHOPPING AND CHURCHES.THIS EXTREMELY TASTEFULLY HOME HAS A GREAT FLOORPLAM.FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. PREFER YEARLY.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2074 sqft
This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
103 Roberta Rd
103 Roberta Road, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
762 sqft
Perfect Ormond by the Sea location! Listen to the sound of the ocean from your front yard! You'll love being the 2nd house in from the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath beach bungalow has many upgrades including newer appliances w/Granite counter tops,

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
29 Sea Gull Drive
29 Sea Gull Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1426 sqft
29 Sea Gull Drive Available 06/01/20 Ormond Beachside Pool Home - Remodeled beachside pool home! This tastefully and thoughtfully redecorated, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features new kitchen, split bedroom plan, a fenced

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
32 Oakview Circle
32 Oakview Circle, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1290 sqft
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath is located in desirable Ormond by The Sea. Settle into this beach side paradise which has a fenced in yard and garage.
Results within 1 mile of Ormond-by-the-Sea

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
912 N Halifax Drive
912 North Halifax Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Awesome home in Ormond/Beachside available for rent June 1st. Hardwood flooring throughout, mini split systems and updated baths and kitchen. Flex room could be office, den, media room or play room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
110 Dawn Drive
110 Dawn Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1604 sqft
Located beachside between River and Ocean. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large florida room, oversize 1 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
114 Amsden Road
114 Amsden Road, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1961 sqft
Walk inside this spacious house to find 3 bedrooms with bonus room off the master bedroom. Living room, dining room, and large Florida room. The Master bedroom is large with 3 closets and a separate entrance to the backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1104 Sherbourne Way
1104 Sherbourne Way, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1966 sqft
This home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to the river, parks and good schools. It offers 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the Northwood section of Ormond Beach. There is tile and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38 Colonial Circle
38 Colonial Circle, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2132 sqft
38 Colonial Circle Available 07/08/20 Spacious Ormond Beachside Home - Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Colonial Estates neighborhood of Ormond Beach. Sitting right off of John Anderson Dr.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
91 Dawn Drive
91 Dawn Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1572 sqft
This Ormond Beach Side beauty is located minutes from the beach and the Halifax River. This single family , 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious living room/ dining area plus a finished family room with a fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Ormond-by-the-Sea

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
18 Morning Dew Trail
18 Morning Dew Trail, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the highly sought after Trails, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. This is a one story end unit, situated in a cul-de-sac for added privacy.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Tomoka Estates
1 Unit Available
1140 Roberts Street
1140 Roberts Street, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1335 sqft
Got to see it to believe it! 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom home in Ormond Beach for lease. Skylights in the massive great room light up the hardwood floors, opening to upgraded kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Plantation Bay
1 Unit Available
907 Woodstream Lane
907 Woodstream Lane, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1607 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 907 Woodstream Lane in Volusia County. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL

Ormond-by-the-Sea apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

