3000 Ocean Shore Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool. This condo has 3 levels, and a 1 car garage, indoor utility. The main living room is on the second floor with the kitchen and dining area. There is a bedroom and a full bath on the first and third floors. This unit has tropical views of vegetation out back and decks on all levels. Come take a look, you won't be disappointed GREAT LOCATION AND WELL KEPT COMPLEX, OCEAN VIEW, FULLY FURNISHED, NICE DECORATED, LONG TERM LEASE ONLY, NO PETS, NO SMOKE. HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED.