Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:34 PM

3000 Ocean Shore Blvd

3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard · (386) 569-0249
Location

3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL 32176

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool. This condo has 3 levels, and a 1 car garage, indoor utility. The main living room is on the second floor with the kitchen and dining area. There is a bedroom and a full bath on the first and third floors. This unit has tropical views of vegetation out back and decks on all levels. Come take a look, you won't be disappointed GREAT LOCATION AND WELL KEPT COMPLEX, OCEAN VIEW, FULLY FURNISHED, NICE DECORATED, LONG TERM LEASE ONLY, NO PETS, NO SMOKE. HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd have any available units?
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd have?
Some of 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond-by-the-Sea.
Does 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd has a pool.
Does 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Ocean Shore Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
