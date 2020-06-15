2112 Parson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Available 08/01/20 Great Family Home & Neighborhood, close to schools



Great family home for rent in Orange Blossom Ranch Gated community offering 2,032 square feet of versatile living space featuring 4 bedrooms in a desirable split plan with 3 full baths. The spacious kitchen is open to both family and dining rooms, delivering the ideal for layout for socializing and entertaining. The covered lanai is perfect for enjoying the laid back Florida lifestyle. Amazing neighborhood, and community amenities, close to excellent "A" Rate schools; Corkscrew Elementary, Corkscrew Middle and Palmetto Ridge High School



Trevi Model Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rqd7hgCvP3n&mls=1

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294671

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844924)