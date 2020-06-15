All apartments in Orangetree
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2112 Parson St

2112 Parson Street · (480) 695-3333
Location

2112 Parson Street, Orangetree, FL 34120
Orange Blossom Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2300 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Great Family Home & Neighborhood, close to schools - Property Id: 294671

Great family home for rent in Orange Blossom Ranch Gated community offering 2,032 square feet of versatile living space featuring 4 bedrooms in a desirable split plan with 3 full baths. The spacious kitchen is open to both family and dining rooms, delivering the ideal for layout for socializing and entertaining. The covered lanai is perfect for enjoying the laid back Florida lifestyle. Amazing neighborhood, and community amenities, close to excellent "A" Rate schools; Corkscrew Elementary, Corkscrew Middle and Palmetto Ridge High School

Trevi Model Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rqd7hgCvP3n&mls=1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294671
Property Id 294671

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Parson St have any available units?
2112 Parson St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2112 Parson St have?
Some of 2112 Parson St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Parson St currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Parson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Parson St pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Parson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orangetree.
Does 2112 Parson St offer parking?
No, 2112 Parson St does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Parson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 Parson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Parson St have a pool?
No, 2112 Parson St does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Parson St have accessible units?
No, 2112 Parson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Parson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Parson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Parson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Parson St does not have units with air conditioning.
