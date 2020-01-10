1774 Sarazen PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Need a large home? Our Spectacular (impeccably clean) Lake View home is on an oversize cul-de-sac lot and is loaded with upgrades, Community Amenities and ready to move in now! ... Pristine tiled floors and a wrought iron staircase welcomes you home. Granite Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island plus a separate kitchen serving bar, hardwood bamboo upstairs flooring, crown molding, Jacuzzi tub, laundry room sink, ceiling fans, 3 upstairs outdoor balconies, a loft and an extra sitting room are just a few luxury's for you to enjoy. ... Valencia Golf is a guard gated community with an oversize heated pool, gym, a golf pro shop and is near 3 schools (elem, Jr and Sr High). ... EZ Show and Rent!