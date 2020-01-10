All apartments in Orangetree
1774 Sarazen PL
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:15 PM

1774 Sarazen PL

1774 Sarazen Place · (630) 640-6600
Location

1774 Sarazen Place, Orangetree, FL 34120
Valencia Lakes Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3692 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Need a large home? Our Spectacular (impeccably clean) Lake View home is on an oversize cul-de-sac lot and is loaded with upgrades, Community Amenities and ready to move in now! ... Pristine tiled floors and a wrought iron staircase welcomes you home. Granite Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island plus a separate kitchen serving bar, hardwood bamboo upstairs flooring, crown molding, Jacuzzi tub, laundry room sink, ceiling fans, 3 upstairs outdoor balconies, a loft and an extra sitting room are just a few luxury's for you to enjoy. ... Valencia Golf is a guard gated community with an oversize heated pool, gym, a golf pro shop and is near 3 schools (elem, Jr and Sr High). ... EZ Show and Rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1774 Sarazen PL have any available units?
1774 Sarazen PL has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1774 Sarazen PL have?
Some of 1774 Sarazen PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1774 Sarazen PL currently offering any rent specials?
1774 Sarazen PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1774 Sarazen PL pet-friendly?
No, 1774 Sarazen PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orangetree.
Does 1774 Sarazen PL offer parking?
No, 1774 Sarazen PL does not offer parking.
Does 1774 Sarazen PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1774 Sarazen PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1774 Sarazen PL have a pool?
Yes, 1774 Sarazen PL has a pool.
Does 1774 Sarazen PL have accessible units?
No, 1774 Sarazen PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1774 Sarazen PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1774 Sarazen PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1774 Sarazen PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1774 Sarazen PL does not have units with air conditioning.
