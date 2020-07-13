/
pet friendly apartments
59 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Orange City, FL
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Orange City
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
237 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
472 Quail Hill Dr
472 Quail Hill Drive, DeBary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1905 sqft
472 Quail Hill Dr. Debary - Property Id: 127869 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127869 Property Id 127869 (RLNE5878662)
Results within 5 miles of Orange City
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2225 Flamingo Avenue
2225 Flamingo Avenue, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1231 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA
1447 Edison Terrace, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2180 sqft
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA Available 09/14/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom -1,450.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Water Street Unit B
126 Water Street, Lake Helen, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1225 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Apartment in Lake Helen - Beautiful updated brand new apartment in Lake Helen. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, new flooring and paint throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
302 S Spring Garden Ave Unit B11
302 Spring Garden Avenue, West DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 Bedrooms and 1 Bath at Arlington Square Apartments! - Cozy 1 Bed and 1 Bath at Arlington Square Apartments!! Close to shopping, dining, and Stetson University. On-site laundry and large closets provide convenience and comfort.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
388 HINSDALE DRIVE
388 Hinsdale Drive, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1997 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of the Debary Golf and Country Club. This custom built unfurnished home by Waterford affords you lots of privacy.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
648 E Normandy Blvd
648 East Normandy Boulevard, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1053 sqft
This spacious 2bed/1ba home has tile flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious living room area with separate laundry room and Washer/dryer hook-ups.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
905 Longview Ave.
905 Longview Avenue, DeLand, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1196 sqft
MUST SEE! Recently Renovated 4/2 Home in Deland - This great home features beautiful laminated floors, elegant design, lots of natural light in every room, ceiling fans and more.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2360 Timbercrest Drive
2360 Timbercrest Drive, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
HUGE KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA OFF FAMILY ROOM - HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN WITH LOT'S OF CABINETS WITH ISLAND , PANTRY AND EAT IN AREA WITH BAY WINDOW ON BACK OF HOME ALL OPEN UP TO THE FAMILY ROOM! SPLIT PLAN 4 BEDROOMS AND 2ND BEDROOM IS EXTRA LARGE.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B
706 East Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
979 sqft
HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Age Restricted 55+ Beverly Villas Community - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath single level condo available immediately at Beverly Villas, a well maintained, AGE RESTRICTED, 55+ community.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
319 N Fairview Ave
319 North Fairview Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
780 sqft
This is an adorable updated home in walking distance to Stetson University. Laminate floors, Florida room on the front of the house, and screened porch on the back near the detached garage. Pets allowed; no dogs on the aggressive breeds list.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
302 BALLARD AVENUE
302 Ballard Avenue, North DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1170 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in this completely renovated 3/3 near downtown Deland Marketing Description This newly renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (two with cast-iron tubs). Vynal planking floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Orange City
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1125 sqft
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 10 at 08:58pm
3 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
$875
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
15 Units Available
Savannah Park
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
