Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

73 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Orange City, FL

Finding an apartment in Orange City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
30 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
213 JARVIS AVENUE
213 Jarvis Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
**GET READY FOR SUMMER**! It will feel like a year long + vacation in this well maintained absolutely adorable cottage style pool home! Lots of upgrades including California style shutters, accent bead board, built in Murphy bed in guest bedroom,
Results within 1 mile of Orange City
Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Orange City Deland Farms
1 Unit Available
350 Saint Lawrence Ave
350 St Lawrence Avenue, Volusia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1818 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom 3-bathroom house in Orange City. A great location close to US 17. This roomy home sits on a large lot and has a huge fenced in yard and a great pool area. Open floor plan with kitchen and living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
721 Arlene
721 Arlene Drive, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious and well distributed residence. Ample and illuminated living room. Formal Dining room. Very spacious kitchen with casual dine space. Access to garage from kitchen. Access to Florida room from dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of Orange City

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Debary Plantation
1 Unit Available
563 Newhall Lane
563 Newhall Lane, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2196 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/3BA Home in Debary with Courtyard! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,195 square foot home located in the heart of Debary. Upon entry through the front door, you'll be greeted by a spacious, screened in courtyard area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
870 Farrington Drive
870 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! DELTONA LAKES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! Welcome home to Deltona Lakes! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area highlights

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
230 S Clara Ave
230 South Clara Avenue, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Walk to Downtown Deland!! - Property Id: 300098 Walking Distance to Historic downtown with great restaurants, boutique shopping, and special events including weekend artisan alley. 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1110 Cobblestone Ave
1110 Cobblestone Avenue, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
1110 Cobblestone Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet Friedly House in Great Deltona Neighborhood OPEN HOUSE FRI JUNE 19TH 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1418 Douglas Ave
1418 Douglas Avenue, West DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1609 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home - This home is so cute. Hardwood floors large rooms. The kitchen has been updated and is great size 12 X14. It has a 2 car carport with laundry room. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1135 Outlook Drive
1135 Outlook Drive, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1903 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
611 East Tall Pine Terrace
611 Tall Pine Terrace, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1116 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2430 Princeton Road
2430 Princeton Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1742 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2224 Howland Blvd
2224 Howland Boulevard, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1016 sqft
This spacious 2/1 is located in Deltona. It comes with a 1 car garage and a shed located in the back of the home. It has brand new tile flooring througout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
905 Longview Ave.
905 Longview Avenue, DeLand, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1196 sqft
MUST SEE! Recently Renovated 4/2 Home in Deland - This great home features beautiful laminated floors, elegant design, lots of natural light in every room, ceiling fans and more.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2360 Timbercrest Drive
2360 Timbercrest Drive, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
HUGE KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA OFF FAMILY ROOM - HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN WITH LOT'S OF CABINETS WITH ISLAND , PANTRY AND EAT IN AREA WITH BAY WINDOW ON BACK OF HOME ALL OPEN UP TO THE FAMILY ROOM! SPLIT PLAN 4 BEDROOMS AND 2ND BEDROOM IS EXTRA LARGE.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B
706 East Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
979 sqft
HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Age Restricted 55+ Beverly Villas Community - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath single level condo available immediately at Beverly Villas, a well maintained, AGE RESTRICTED, 55+ community.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
319 N Fairview Ave
319 North Fairview Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
780 sqft
This is an adorable updated home in walking distance to Stetson University. Laminate floors, Florida room on the front of the house, and screened porch on the back near the detached garage. Pets allowed; no dogs on the aggressive breeds list.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
302 BALLARD AVENUE
302 Ballard Avenue, North DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1170 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in this completely renovated 3/3 near downtown Deland Marketing Description This newly renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (two with cast-iron tubs). Vynal planking floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Orange City
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
30 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Orange City, FL

Finding an apartment in Orange City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

