71 Apartments for rent in Orange City, FL with balcony

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
30 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Orange City
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Orange City Deland Farms
1 Unit Available
350 Saint Lawrence Ave
350 St Lawrence Avenue, Volusia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1818 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom 3-bathroom house in Orange City. A great location close to US 17. This roomy home sits on a large lot and has a huge fenced in yard and a great pool area. Open floor plan with kitchen and living room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
721 Arlene
721 Arlene Drive, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious and well distributed residence. Ample and illuminated living room. Formal Dining room. Very spacious kitchen with casual dine space. Access to garage from kitchen. Access to Florida room from dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of Orange City

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
611 East Tall Pine Terrace
611 Tall Pine Terrace, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1116 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Court Unit 10D
190 Hickory Woods Ct, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
897 sqft
Two bedroom 2nd floor condo - Two bed, two bath second floor unit in the well-kept community of Edgewater Condominiums. This unit features an enclosed patio with no rear neighbors. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining combo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
688 Whitemarsh Ave
688 Whitemarsh Avenue, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious 4 bedroom Deltona - Property Id: 206501 Beautiful property at a great location in Deltona.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
870 Farrington Drive
870 Farrington Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! DELTONA LAKES!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Deltona, FL! Welcome home to Deltona Lakes! You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Spacious living area highlights

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1432 Birwood Street
1432 Birwood Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1360 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Home is a split floor plan with open back porch. Located close to restaurants, shopping and medical.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
208 West Chancery Lane (PL)
208 West Chancery Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1409 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage with a den/office and inside utility room located in Victoria Park! This home has a fenced in back yard, back porch and rear entry 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
1 Unit Available
211 N. Garfield Ave
211 North Garfield Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with wood floors throughout, living room with separate dining room, and enclosed porch. Home has new roof and AC. Located only blocks from Stetson University and downtown DeLand.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
3095 UTAH DRIVE
3095 Utah Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1336 sqft
Newly Renovated 3BD/2BA This LARGE CORNER LOT features split BEDROOM home floor plan, GRANITE COUNTERS in a country style kitchen; SCREENED porch, Large FENCED back yard with a lot of privacy, 2 car garage, tile floors in Living/foyer/kitchen and

1 of 20

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2327 Belen Drive
2327 Belen Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
2327 Belen - WOW! Attractive 3 bedroom home located in Deltona neighborhood.Home features updated fixtures & upgraded master bath, updated appliances in the kitchen, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and a built in microwave. 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
319 N Fairview Ave
319 North Fairview Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
780 sqft
This is an adorable updated home in walking distance to Stetson University. Laminate floors, Florida room on the front of the house, and screened porch on the back near the detached garage. Pets allowed; no dogs on the aggressive breeds list.

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
302 BALLARD AVENUE
302 Ballard Avenue, North DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1170 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in this completely renovated 3/3 near downtown Deland Marketing Description This newly renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (two with cast-iron tubs). Vynal planking floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1561 RANDOLPH STREET
1561 Randolph Street, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1865 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom home is ready for new tenants. The home is set up with 2 Master bedrooms with 1 Master Bedroom on each floor. Large Great room on the first floor, Kitchen with eat in area, Tile floors throughout the home.
Results within 10 miles of Orange City
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
28 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
5 Units Available
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
Welcome to Sanford Court apartments in Sanford, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Sanford has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,074
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Orange City, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Orange City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

