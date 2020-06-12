/
2 bedroom apartments
49 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orange City, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
29 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1131 sqft
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
731 FIRST STREET
731 1st Street, Orange City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Orange City home on a dead end street. As you enter the home you see a large open living/dining room and kitchen. There are terrazzo floors through out. Ceiling fans in all rooms. There is a carport with a large storage/work shop room.
Results within 1 mile of Orange City
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
721 Arlene
721 Arlene Drive, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious and well distributed residence. Ample and illuminated living room. Formal Dining room. Very spacious kitchen with casual dine space. Access to garage from kitchen. Access to Florida room from dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of Orange City
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Court Unit 10D
190 Hickory Woods Ct, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
897 sqft
Two bedroom 2nd floor condo - Two bed, two bath second floor unit in the well-kept community of Edgewater Condominiums. This unit features an enclosed patio with no rear neighbors. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining combo.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
1110 Cobblestone Ave
1110 Cobblestone Avenue, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
1110 Cobblestone Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet Friedly House in Great Deltona Neighborhood OPEN HOUSE FRI JUNE 19TH 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 E Plymouth Avenue
410 East Plymouth Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
903 sqft
Charming 2/1 near Downtown Deland - This well built and well maintained 2 bedroom home sits on a large open corner lot. Ceiling fans in each room with the typical higher ceilings of older homes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Jasmine Woods Ct #12A
130 Jasmine Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona - Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona Lakeside Condos. Available now. Close to I-4. Swimming pool and tennis court access. Walking distance to Publix, and other shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A
190 Hickory Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
2 bed 2 bath condo - This is a 2 bed/ 2 bath 1st floor condo.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
127 S Chandler Ave
127 South Chandler Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
Welcome to your beautiful new home! Beautiful Freshly Renovated 2 Bed Florida Ranch. Large fenced yard, new remodeled kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances, laminate wood floors. Super convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
802 CARLYLE LANE
802 Carlyle Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Victoria Park. Downstairs has a large den that could be used as a guest room.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
208 West Chancery Lane (PL)
208 West Chancery Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1409 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage with a den/office and inside utility room located in Victoria Park! This home has a fenced in back yard, back porch and rear entry 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
211 N. Garfield Ave
211 North Garfield Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with wood floors throughout, living room with separate dining room, and enclosed porch. Home has new roof and AC. Located only blocks from Stetson University and downtown DeLand.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
624 E. Rich Avenue
624 E Rich Ave, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$965
784 sqft
Coming Soon! Deland duplex that is solid block construction. Walking distance to downtown Deland and Stetson University. Large corner lot with 150 front feet on E. Rich Avenue. Each unit is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Deltona Lakes
1 Unit Available
2224 Howland Blvd
2224 Howland Boulevard, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1016 sqft
This spacious 2/1 is located in Deltona. It comes with a 1 car garage and a shed located in the back of the home. It has brand new tile flooring througout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B
706 East Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
979 sqft
HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Age Restricted 55+ Beverly Villas Community - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath single level condo available immediately at Beverly Villas, a well maintained, AGE RESTRICTED, 55+ community.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
319 N Fairview Ave
319 North Fairview Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
780 sqft
This is an adorable updated home in walking distance to Stetson University. Laminate floors, Florida room on the front of the house, and screened porch on the back near the detached garage. Pets allowed; no dogs on the aggressive breeds list.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Lake Marie Estates
1 Unit Available
45 HYDRANGEA LANE
45 Hydrangea Lane, DeBary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
1/2 of a duplex with a one car garage. Walk to shopping and bus line. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath has an open Kitchen/dining and living room area. There are updated tile floors throughout. There is a Florida room off the back bedroom and garage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
201 East Voorhis Avenue
201 East Voorhis Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath historic home located in the Garden District of Deland. This home is two blocks from everything. 1 mile from Stetson University and walking distance to Deland's shopping and dining.
Results within 10 miles of Orange City
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1077 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
21 Units Available
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1079 sqft
Charming community near Central Park area. Updated amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property. Pool, pool table, fire pit and garage access provided. Conference room and coffee bar on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
