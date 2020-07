Amenities

SWEET 3/2 CONDO! - AMAZING 3/2 CONDO IN HIGHLY DESIRED COMMUNITY OF ENTERPRISE COVE! Super close to highway, shopping, restaurants and so much more! The amenities are so awesome also! Granite counters, stainless steel appliances with car care center, sun deck, playground, picnic tables with grills and walking trails. NO PETS ARE ALLOWED FOR TENANTS PER CONDO RULES



No Pets Allowed



