Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM

380 Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Olympia Heights
4310 SW 98th Ct
4310 Southwest 98th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely renovated single family home in great neighborhood. Impeccable 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Impact windows, new roof, spacious back yard with a pool.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Olympia Heights
4101 SW 102 AVE
4101 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Olympia Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Centrally located, spacious and updated home. 2/1 with backyard and washer & dryer. Text me for showings!

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Olympia Heights
8330 SW 43rd St
8330 Southwest 43rd Street, Olympia Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Sought after location! Don't miss this beautiful property, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This house has a great layout and is bigger than tax rolls.
Results within 1 mile of Olympia Heights
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
18 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
13 Units Available
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
10245 SW 35th St
10245 Southwest 35th Street, University Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Amazing REMODELED HOME at Lee Manor 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185999 BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. Near FIU. 4 bedrooms with bonus 5th room! Move-In Cost : (1st Month, Last Month, & Security Deposit).

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9435 SW 39th St
9435 Southwest 39th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Completely renovated 3/2-new kitchen - Property Id: 309403 Completely renovated 3/2-new kitchen and baths, impact windows, new A/C and appliances. Huge closets, indoor laundry, beautiful terrazzo floors, new wood blinds.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6861 SW 44th St # 201
6861 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Amazing Apartment at Gables Court Condo 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185981 Beautiful Property near UM, FIU and MIA Airport.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6801 SW 44th St
6801 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 2/2 unit is completely FURNISHED, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, spacious covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY
3231 Southwest 98th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Westchester 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY. Available approx Aug 1st 2020. Rent incl pool & yard, electric, water & sewer, Cable TV, Internet, 1 gated parking space, gated, private entry, normal garbage collection & real estate taxes.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6831 SW 44th St
6831 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEMI FURNISHED - INCLUDED: BASIC CABLE TV + INTERNET + WATER. This beautiful 1/1 unit has marble floors, great open kitchen, washer & dryer inside unit, beautiful covered balcony and 1 assigned parking + visitors.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4708 SW 67 AV
4708 Southwest 67th Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
HOT HOT HOT gated Oasis. Largest model. Recently gutted and updated. Kitchen boasts contemporary chocolate brown cabinets, granite counters, new SS appls, and matching dining room built-ins.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
8261 SW 38th St
8261 Southwest 38th Street, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 and half bath house located in a corner lot in the highly sought-after Westchester area.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6841 SW 44th St
6841 Southwest 44th Street, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gables Court is the most sought out community in the Gables area, just minutes away from University of Miami, Downtown Coral Gables, South Miami, The Grove, shopping & dining. Easy access to major roads.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
4560 SW 68th Ct Cir
4560 Southwest 68th Court Circle, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Great opportunity to rent a beautiful & updated Gables Point Condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and new SS refrigerator + stove. It has wood floors and an open kitchen. There is a washer/dryer in the unit and a large private patio.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Dadeland
8108 SW 82 Pl
8108 Southwest 82nd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Nice and cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath one-story townhouse in the beautiful Kings Creek neighborhood near Dadeland & Baptist Hospital. Big open living room spaces, with a split floorplan giving the master bedroom some privacy.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
5009 SW 71st Pl
5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glenvar Heights
6845 SW 52nd St
6845 SW 52nd St, Glenvar Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,700
Almost brand new house, with open floor plan.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
2600 SW 92nd Pl
2600 Southwest 92nd Place, Westchester, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
Spacious home for rent! 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 master suites, Living room, Dining room, family room, covered terrace and large back yard with pergola.

Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9700 NW 84TH AVE
9700 Southwest 84th Avenue, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A BRAND NEW UNIQUE 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM, AT DOWNTOWN DORAL IN THE HEART OF URBANA A LENNAR COMMUNITY! 3 BEDROOMS 2 1/2 BATHS, SMART HOME TECNOLOGY,WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN DORAL,NEXT TO A+ CHARTER SCHOOL AND PUBLIC SCHOOL, RESTAURANTS,SHOPPING

Last updated July 10 at 09:54pm
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9602 Southwest 39th Street
9602 SW 39th St, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
9602 Southwest 39th Street Apt #9602, Miami, FL 33165 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Olympia Heights
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
185 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,533
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
$
51 Units Available
Golden Pines
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.

