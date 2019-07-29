All apartments in Oldsmar
148 DOUGLAS ROAD W
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

148 DOUGLAS ROAD W

148 Douglas Road West · No Longer Available
Location

148 Douglas Road West, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Back on the Market!!!!!!, removed past months for All NEW renovations. PETS WELCOME Brand new appliances, Brand new Washer, Dryer, All Fresh paint throughout, brand new carpeting. Light grey interior walls, white trim, Grey carpet, Main areas consists of wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring. Wonderful clean and well-designed two-bedroom one and a half bath townhome in Oldsmar. Ample off-street parking, Open living and dining room. Bedrooms and main bathroom upstairs. Inside utility with washer and dryer. The home has a quaint and cozy screen porch of the back of the home with mature trees shading the private back yard. An upper deck/balcony off of the Master bedroom is a wonderful fresh way to start or end the day with a touch of Nature right outside the master bedroom. Small Complex of townhomes, quiet and very well kept. Easy community to various shopping and thoroughfares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W have any available units?
148 DOUGLAS ROAD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W have?
Some of 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W currently offering any rent specials?
148 DOUGLAS ROAD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W is pet friendly.
Does 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W offer parking?
Yes, 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W offers parking.
Does 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W have a pool?
No, 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W does not have a pool.
Does 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W have accessible units?
No, 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W does not have accessible units.
Does 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 DOUGLAS ROAD W does not have units with air conditioning.
