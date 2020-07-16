4535 E Parkwood Lane

Amenities

Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room. Upgraded wood flooring in all floors except kitchen and FL Room. Tile floors in kitchen, master bath and guest bath. A breezy 16'x10' heated and cool sun room leads to the fully fenced yard with automatic sprinkler system. Handy 10'x7' low ceiling yard building for storing gardening tools, toys, etc. Double car garage with attic ladder for extra storage. Separate utility room. Available August 1st, possibly July 25th. Sorry, no pets, smoking or room mates. For questions call text or email: RSTATEFL@COX.NET.