Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

4535 E Parkwood Lane

4535 Parkwood Ln E · (850) 855-9786
Location

4535 Parkwood Ln E, Okaloosa County, FL 32578
Parkwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1908 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room. Upgraded wood flooring in all floors except kitchen and FL Room. Tile floors in kitchen, master bath and guest bath. A breezy 16'x10' heated and cool sun room leads to the fully fenced yard with automatic sprinkler system. Handy 10'x7' low ceiling yard building for storing gardening tools, toys, etc. Double car garage with attic ladder for extra storage. Separate utility room. Available August 1st, possibly July 25th. Sorry, no pets, smoking or room mates. For questions call text or email: RSTATEFL@COX.NET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 E Parkwood Lane have any available units?
4535 E Parkwood Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4535 E Parkwood Lane have?
Some of 4535 E Parkwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 E Parkwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4535 E Parkwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 E Parkwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4535 E Parkwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 4535 E Parkwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4535 E Parkwood Lane offers parking.
Does 4535 E Parkwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4535 E Parkwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 E Parkwood Lane have a pool?
No, 4535 E Parkwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4535 E Parkwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4535 E Parkwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 E Parkwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 E Parkwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4535 E Parkwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4535 E Parkwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
